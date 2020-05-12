5 series led by hackers that you should see | Entertainment

The hackers and the world of hacking are a source of suspense perfect to the world of fiction. On A personal level, we turned over our privacy in the computers, are private spaces where we store the secrets and what we like and ashamed; at the enterprise level and administrative, the majority of data is stored in digital format, we no longer need to sneak into an office to make changes or damage, it can be done from anywhere in the world.

Therefore, the corruption and intrusion into computers. on the part of someone unknown unleash a lot of questions: who is the intruder?, why has accessed a computer?, what is to do? In the world series have treated these questions from different points of view, both main and secondary. And with better or worse resolution.

We have selected 5 series led by hackers or where the world of hacking is very important, we hope that you like them or you seem of interest to you.

Mr. Robot

The series on the world hacker for excellence today. In the absence of a season to end, for three seasons we have touched on different aspects of the hacking and its impact with a good numbers of audience.

Mr. Robot it is a group hacker who tries to restart the system by pouring down the banking system. Act of justice or terrorism, the protagonist always moves between the questions about what is happening, how to achieve it and if their depressive problems and social dissociate from reality, many are the topics dealt with and the aspects that can hook viewers

This series starring academy award-winner Rami Malek it is an interesting thriller of great interest to anyone who has an interest in the world hacker, or want to spend a good time in a plot that is about the world of information technology, corporations and the conspiracy theories with a perspective of its own.

Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker returns each year with a batch of episodes or a special episode where he tries to put after appropriate notice with respect to a possible future in which the use of technology has played against the society.

Although his last and well-known chapter Bandersnatch has not had much to do with the world of hacking, others have been themed more nearby, as Shut up and dance.

In this chapter a young woman is blackmailed and forced to commit crimes after that someone record how she masturbates with contents of your computer. For the hacker to not broadcast the images will be forced to be his puppet.

They say the computer security experts who if you have a camera in the computer and internet connection, it is possible for someone to see what you do without you realizing, when not made directly by a program.

The look of Charlie Brooker on the computer almost always a threat, and focuses more on the consequences than on the howlike in this chapter that the end is a long episode of action with twist end.

All of you who read this article will already know Black Mirror, but it is not a look to some of their thesis and to evaluate their success or sensationalism.

CSI: Cyber

Within the string of series that exist and have emerged within the acronym CSI, between 2014 and 2016 there was a series targeted directly to the digital crime and the world hacker. It was not something new, as in CSI, it often try different areas of research that can address the forensic analysis of crime scenes, linguistics, psychology, or engineering, but this is focused directly to the digital environment

This spin-off began as a chapter within the 14th season of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation before taking the leap to independent series. His protagonist this played by Patricia Arquette, the agent in charge of the Division of Cyber Crimes.

Among the topics to be addressed are the crimes most classic: hacks, networks of pedophilia, stalking and many other threats that can occur through the network.

In terms of the closeness to reality, it is the classic in the series of this kind, with its predictable jumps the gap in function of the story, but with some based on the reality.

Eye Candy

As we saw with the saga Millenium, not all hackers are represented as men in the world of audiovisual and Eye Candy it is another example. The series starring Victoria Justice is the adventures of a hacker who is dedicated to exposing in his blog murder, conspiracies and terrorist attacks.

This series only lasted one season and it begins when the protagonist begins to be harassed after having an appointment on the internet. In response to the threat, contact the Cyber Crimes Unit for help and begins to take an interest in the resolution of crimes through their knowledge about hacking.

To get an idea about the tone, the story is based on a novel by R. L. Stinethe author of the mythical book of Nightmares, who almost always writes works carried out and focused toward young people.

Although not had too much success, and the story of others to the resolution of the crimes was something heavy and uninteresting, only there are 10 chapters and looks without too much boredom.

Utopia

The series of the Uk went very unnoticed by our country, but has a small number of large fans. This may be one of the stories most paranoid on conspiracies, viruses, handling and use of the technology by the power.

In the plot are mixed in a graphic novel that warns of the end of the world, the conspiracy of the bird flu and the collapse of civilization. All of this affects the protagonists known through a forum for fans of the comics and become embroiled in a plot that threatens their lives. One of them is Wilson, a hacker who has been tortured to its limits and see the world through a perspective conspiranoica.

But beyond this character, it’s almost more interesting to see how the hacking of computersthe manipulation of the videos and how easy it is to control the thinking of the society according to the series.

If you have not seen the series and you like the experiments that may offer new perspectives, give a chance to Utopia. Even if it is just for the visual aspect.