4 ‘bodycon dresses’ that you’ll be able to look like Camila Mendes

Do you know what is the garment that power your curves? So, the so-called bodycon dresses. These dresses are designed to suit your figure and highlight your attributes, so what is more common is that they are short and tissue mobilization stretch.

One of the celebs that does not think twice to show it off with this style is the actress Riverdale, Camila Mendes. Nothing better than an eye-catching bodycon with details pink and abstract print in white and black designer Maisie Wilen.

A model that, without a doubt, broke with the schemes and has made us want one just like it. Did you? Because these are some proposals that conform to the style of Camila and with that you’ll be able to be the center of attention. Don’t miss them!

