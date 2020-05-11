‘Zombieland 2’: new plot with new faces | Film | Entertainment

The premiere of the sequel of Zombieland, premiered in 2009, it was something very expected. A decade after its debut, Zombieland: kills and finishes off came to the movie theaters with a cast that brought together the protagonists of the first delivery: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslinbut also added new faces to the continuation of the original plot.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlW9yhUKlkQ(/embed)

The film begins with Columbus, main character, and interpreted by Eisenbergnarrating what has happened during the ten years out of the camera.

Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Zoey Deutch, who joins the cast in this installment.

Account, for example, that he and Wichita (Emma Stone) have a loving relationship. While Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) has decided to become the father figure of Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who is not so excited about your resolution to like him, since he is now a teenager who longs to live the common things of any person of his age, as to fall in love with Berkeleyanother survivor in the world Zombieland, which is interpreted by Avan Jorgia.

In the new installment, the dysfunctional family they have formed, must face a new breed of undead hard to kill and baptized as T-800in homage to the film Terminator.

Unfortunately, fate plays a bad pass to Wichita, as Little Rock ends up fleeing with Berkeley, and on his return, to ask for help to reencontrarla, note that Columbus has made a new friend of travel: Madisona blonde outrageously clueless, personified by Zoey Deutch.

The film also features the additions to the cast Rosario Dawson as Nevada, the owner of a themed hotel of Elvis Presley and a couple of copies strange from Tallahassee and Columbus called Albuquerque (Luke Wilson) and Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch).

The tape was recorded with a budget of $ 42 million. (E)