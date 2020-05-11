Zoey Deutch admits that kissing James Franco are terrible (and your breath)

Zoey Deutch is only 23 years old and a great curriculum to their backs. After working with Richard Linklater or in the comedy ‘What had to be him?‘next to Bryan Cranston and James Franco, the daughter of Leah Thompson now stars ‘Set it up‘next to Glen Powell, the ultimate success of Netflix.

In a interview in the programme Andy Cohen, she was asked about her participation in ‘what Had to be him?’, and in particular by his approach with James Franco.

Faced with the question of if Franco kissed well, Zoey responds developer ‘meh’, and at the insistence of the presenter ensures that was the opposite of memorable. And when I asked him why his breath, what is clear: “in fact the truth is that bad“.