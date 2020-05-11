Zac Efron and Lily Collins leave us without words Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile – Videos – Videos

Zac Efron and Lily Collins are separately handsome, young, rich, talented, and very famous, but together they provide everything you need for that Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a new film, he succeeds. The tape discusses the life of Ted Bundy, in the skin of Efron, which was a known serial killer of women between 1974 and 1978. The tape was premiered at the Festival de Sudance and has received reviews very positive, where stake the magnificent performances of the protagonists.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile has been acquired by Netflix, which will distribute it soon. Collins gives life to Elizabeth Kloepfer, a friend and later partner of Bundy, who for years refused to believe that this was a kidnapping, rapist and murderer of women, until he finally realized who was his partner and ended up submitting it to the authorities.

Next to Efron and Collins, we find ourselves with a great cast composed by Jim Parsons, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, and Kaya Scodelario; while that of the mise en scène took over Joe Berlinguer. @mundiario