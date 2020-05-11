You have to see Ashley Tisdale along with Raven-Symoné when they were only a few girls!

Who doesn’t like a good #TBT of Disney Channel?

The star of the famous children’s channel spent unforgettable moments in the, after all, it was there where they began their careers and where they made very good friends despite the years are still present. As demonstrated recently Ashley Tisdale, who shared a great photo even prior to his days of High School Musical, next to nothing more and nothing less than Raven-Symoné.

E! NEWS> Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens became twins! you need to see them!

Despite the fact that both were stars of Disney Channel, what is true is that it never shared in the same show, however, as some of you may remember, yes they interacted in small screen for the special That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana.

What we didn’t know is that its history dates much further back, and they both met when they were just a few small and adorable girls.

neededE! NEWS > 7 series of Disney Channel that you need revive now.

Ashley gave evidence of this through your Instagram Storyand where it showed a picture of both when they had only three years of age. In the picture, the two appear wearing panties, hair super curly and smiles just tender.

Watch them here and try not to die of the cuteness.