‘X-Men: Apocalypse’: Olivia Munn shows off her ass dressed in Psylocke on social networks

Olivia Munn has published on social networks a photo shoot with her outfit Psylocke, taken from behind, in which we can see her spectacular figure.

After the smash hit of ‘Deadpool’, the fans are waiting with more eager to the arrival of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’. The new installment of the mutants of Marvel and 20th Century Fox is opening in a few months, and although the study has not begun the incessant bombardment of promotional material, team members as well as Olivia Munn have shared periodically photos on social networks of the shooting. In this case, the actress has shown his costume of Psylocke, but from behind, and truly is a wonder. Look at this picture posted on Instagram:

This will be the third installment of the new trilogy of X-Men, a film directed again by Bryan Singer which will be attended by the veterans Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and Evan Peters, with the added bonus of Oscar Isaac as the villain Apocalypse. In this tape we will see how the patrol X, professor Charles Xavier must face a powerful mutant with an amazing power, that will try to end the world and create a new one from the ashes.

Different record

Olivia Munn is going through a good moment of his career. In recent years she has participated in films such as ‘deliver us from evil’, ‘Mortdecai’ or ‘Zoolander 2’. The interpreter will be able to demonstrate another type of record in what promises to be one of the most successful films of the genre of superheroes this yearalthough you are going to have it a little more complicated as Deadpool has set the bar very high, and before they arrive Captain America, Iron Man, Batman and Superman. ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ to premiere may 20, 2016 in our cinemas.