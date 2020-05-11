What was cancelled really ‘Zoey 101’ due to the teen pregnancy of Jamie Lynn Spears?

A rumor tv a decade revolved around the fact that Zoey 101 Nickelodeon was canceled because its star, Jamie Lynn Spears, was pregnant. However, Spears has discredited the rumors in 2019, despite the fact that there. it is evidence that points to that your pregnancy is an area of discussion for Nickelodeon, even if it was not the specific reason which concluded the program.

Jamie Lynn Spears promoting “Zoey 101” on a press tour for TCA in 2004 | Frederick M. Brown / .

“Zoey 101” was a hit show for Nickelodeon

The program was issued during a period of classic television shows on Nickelodeon that are linked to children who grew up during several years of the decade of 1990. Other shows that appeared during this period of time included Drake & Josh, Unfabulous, and several others.

Zoey 101 was Dan Schnieder, who has created and / or produced by executive other Nickelodeon shows over the years, as All That, The Amanda Show and Kenan & Kel.

The program Jamie Lynn Spears, featured, revolved around the students of a boarding school dummy in the southern California, Pacific Coast Academy. The students took care of the school, the first loves, the growth and the intricacies typical of being a teenager.

The series was also starring Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Christopher Massey, Alexa Nikolas, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Victoria Justice and Austin Butler. The program was broadcast for four seasons, from January 2005 until may of 2008.

In 2019, Spears denied officially the rumors that the program ended because of her pregnancy.

When they announced the end of the program for the first time in 2007, there were rumors that the program was canceled because Spears, 16, was pregnant. These rumors persisted for a decade after the program left the air, and many thought that this was the reason Zoey 101 had no more seasons. The people thought that the program ended because Spears was pregnant or that Spears left the program because of her pregnancy.

At the beginning of 2019, Spears addressed officially to the rumors and discredited in a publication of Instagram. In an Instagram now deleted to commemorate the 14 anniversary of the programme, she said: “Are you ready? 14 years later … it’s still a jam. # itdOTNO ended because of the pregnancy #contract ended “.

When a fan asked: “Oh, wow, not renunciaste because you were pregnant, you waited so long to tell us”, she replied, “No … I went home to finish high school and I was going to go to the cinema”. When someone asked if the contract would have continued if she wasn’t pregnant, Spears answered, “no.”

The media and the network participated in the speech

This is all verified, since it is known that Spears didn’t discover I was pregnant until after the conclusion of the show. Because the program still had new episodes to air after that production ended, the fans assumed, wrongly, that the end of the program, and pregnancy were related. Spears told Glamour in 2012: “I Just wanted to go home to Louisiana and finish high school, be a cheerleader, all that. Then I discovered that I was pregnant. I was 16 years old. I had a boyfriend. Not what makes it perfect is fine. But I was judged for something that probably most people do. I was young. I was in love with. It was like any other teenager, except that I had this last name. And I made a decision that is forever my decision. “

The media made assumptions crazy about the pregnancy of Spears and these assumptions likely influenced the rumors that fans insisted for years. There was also the fact that Nickelodeon has issued statements at that time about the pregnancy of Spears. A report of the Associated Press in 2007 he even said that the network was considering a special about teen pregnancy due to the situation of Spears.

As the report says, Nickelodeon issued a statement shortly after Spears announced her pregnancy. The network said: “we Respect the decision of Jamie Lynn take responsibility in this sensitive situation, and staff. We know that it is a very difficult time for her and her family, and our primary concern at this time is the welfare of Jamie Lynn “.

The journalist Linda Ellerbe, who pinned Nick News, talked about the particular potential and said that it did not focus specifically on Spears. “I think that it is important for you to do something. But I think that it is important that they do so as not just to feed the beast of news stories. This is a great opportunity for parents at this time to talk with their children about this; most importantly, listen to your children about this. At this time, what Nick is trying to do, and what I’m trying to do, is to find out what is the best thing that kids can do “.

A spokesman for Nickelodeon confirmed to the Associated Press that discussions on the special were happening but who had not taken a decision. And as history has shown us, is never transmitted to any special on the net about sex and teen pregnancy.

In general, despite the fact that Spears said that the program ended because the contract ended and not your pregnancy, it is clear that her pregnancy was something important in the network.

The report of Associated Press says: “The company has received a mixed response so far from its viewers, and the news has launched a public discussion about how parents should deal with it. Although the executives of Nick are still discussing the future of Zoey 101, it is considered unlikely that archives the last season. “

After this report, it was announced the show.