What has happened to Katie Holmes?

There is No trace of it. We have seldom seen a case as bizarre as the Katie Holmes. Throughout the history of the cinema, the occasions on which we have met with actors who disappeared from night to morning are quite common, but what is not usual is that these things happen when you are so extremely by the media and when you work in the most successful films and, above all, when you’re 32 years old.

From that jumped to the fame thanks to the series Dawson Growsthe race Katie Holmes did not advance by leaps and bounds. Young prodigious or Last call gave him papers secondary, but hugely recognizable by the public at large. So came the call from Christoper Nolan to become the Rachel of Batman Begins. Movies like Portrait of April or Thank you for smoking it had critical acclaim for a young man who seemed destined to become fundamental to the cinema for years to come.

However, something would buckle by the way. Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise and began a relationship that would last six years. The problem is that the extreme relationship of the actor with the Scientology forced to follow guidelines of life and education for her daughter that ended up being unacceptable for the actress. so began a media dispute of divorce that profoundly affected to Holmes. Something twisted in his career, but for all remains an open question. Many speak of a black hand, but what is clear is that the only thing that we find in his filmography since then there are two tapes under. A shame…