We know what you think of Kris Jenner from the fiery dance of her boyfriend Corey Gamble with her daughter Kylie Jenner

During the last few seasons of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘we’ve seen the problems that exist between the boyfriend of Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and their daughters. And it seems that the relationship of both ends of curdle…

And even though we were witnesses of the tremendous fight they recently had Corey with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when he stated that his daughter Penelope was missing a whip; it seems that Corey has found a member of the family with which it connects: Kylie Jenner.

At the end of last week Corey and Kylie came along with her two friends Sofia Richie and Yris Palmer to a concert with J Balvin that took place in Los Angeles, a concert where, thanks to the video that we have seen through networks, we can say that we had a magnificent time dancing, singing…

So dedicated were they to J Balvin even Corey and Kylie are marked a dance that has been most commented on. A dance that even Kris Jenner has spoken and that is were many who wanted to know what it seemed to Kris watching her daughter and her boyfriend dancing as well.

“Kris thought it was absolutely hilarious when he saw the video of Kylie and Corey dancing together at the concert. She thought it was very funny and was really happy to see his daughter get along so well with her boyfriend. Corey has had some problems in the past with their children and to see him enjoy a night out and have fun made her so happy and I really could not ask for anything more. Kris fully understands that Corey is not much more than Kylie, and even has the same age as some of their children, so to see them spending time together made her smile. She wants nothing more than that all your family carry well and expected to continue joining. There is nothing more between Corey and Kylie that just have a good time at a concert. They are friendly to each other because they are considered family and everything is the most innocent possible“reveals a source exclusively to the news portal HollywoodLife.com.

