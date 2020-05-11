Victoria Justice responded on meme and alleged rivalry with Ariana Grande

The memory of Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice together, in the memorable series of Nickelodeon’s ‘Victorious’, should have us sighing in nostalgia and not concocting lies with memes of by means. In this situation, one of the protagonists of this story had to come out to talk.

As you recall, it all started when Ariana Grande she said that she felt intimidated by a excolega, that all assumed was Victoria Justice. The suspicions increased due to a video that has now been viralizado and that originated a host of memes.

In the recording, other members of the cast of ‘Victorious’ praise to the performer of ‘Everyday’. “One thing you do not know about Ariana Grande it is, literally, to sing of everything,” said Elizabeth Gillies, for example. Then Victoria Justice, apparently fastidiada, says: “I Think that we all sing”.

Given the wave of comments and memes that were about it, Victoria Justice defended himself via Twitter. “I think we all have better things to do than dig up a drama non-existent seven years ago,” he said, according to teenvogue.com. “That said, I’m a little excited to finally be a meme,” he added, giving to understand that in part it was fun with all that this topic has generated.

Ariana Grande beat Taylor Swift and, now, is the second celebrity with most followers in Instagram. The singer is following Selena Gomez, who has about 112 million followers.

The interpreter of ‘Into You’ amounted to 98.6 million subscribers in the mentioned social network last week. In this way, it was placed in front of Swift, who has with 98.3 million ‘followers’.

I think we ALL have better things 2 do than dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama. That said, Im kind of excited to finally be a meme pic.twitter.com/PclDihQYtz — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) April 28, 2017

According to some experts in social networks, for passing Ariana Grande Taylor Swift may be due to the tour ‘Dangerous Woman’ of the first, published in your account with greater frequency.

In both, the interpreter of ‘Into The Woods’ is inactive in Instagram because of that is concentrated in the recording of a new album, which could see the light at the end of 2017.