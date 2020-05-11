“Very soon” we will have news of ‘Ant Man 3’ promises Michael Douglas – movie News

The return of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) still has no date in the Movie Universe of Marvel (UCM).

Due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), Phase 4, Marvel Studios will begin finally on the 30th of October with the premiere of Black Widowwith Scarlett Johansson once more as Natasha Romanoff. But there are many other projects, outside of the following stage, in which it is working Movie universe of Marvel (UCM). One of them, still without date, is Ant-Man 3, with Peyton Reed (Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp) behind the cameras and with Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) in proceedings of script. We have not had any recent news on it, although Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) has ahead of time that this will change “very soon”. The return of the Man Ant I was going to start to be shot in early 2021but do not rule out delays by the pandemic and its impact on the industry.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Michael Douglas has spoken as follows about Ant-Man 3, in which we will see again Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne. “doAnt-Man 3? I can’t talk about it. Because the types of Marvel I shoot with a blowpipe. But I think that you should agarraros because you may get some news very soon. But I can’t contárosla”.

What Comic-con San Diego?

How much we will get to know the news of which he speaks is also the interpreter of Wall Street and Basic instinct? Perhaps in the next Comic-con San Diego, which has just announced that it will host a virtual event after you cancel your convention face-to-face by the COVID-19. It would be a good speaker for that Kevin Present, president of Marvel Studios, explained how it will affect the coronavirus to the different productions.

Apart from Black Widowto be released on the 30th of October, the future of the UCM component The Eternals (February 12, 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (May 7, 2021 in EE.UU), Spider-Man 3 (November 5, 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022). To these you will have to add the original series for Disney+: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2020), WandaVision (2020), Loki (2021), What If…? (2021) and Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulkthat would debut in 2022.