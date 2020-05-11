very different styles to present the film ‘Seberg’ at the Venice Film Festival 2019

Venice is the protagonist these days, and your Film Festival has the “blame”. A host of familiar faces from the film industry-and the star system in general – together for its streets full of channels to publicize the films that will invade our cinemas soon. This morning, Kristen Stewart and Margaret Qualley have been the main protagonists to present their last film ‘Seberg’.





Zazie Beetz

With a print of butterflies and betting on the game of volumes of her dress, the actress Zazie Beetz it has been one of the favorite of the day today for its originality.





Margaret Qualley of Christian Dior

Margaret Qualley it is under the radar of many firms and all thanks to his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino. The daughter of Andie MacDowell continues to follow his steps and this morning has been wearing a lovely dress word of honor stamped Dior.





Kristen Stewart Chanel and Brunello Cucinelli

Kristen Stewart it will become soon one of the new Charlie’s angels, but also is the protagonist of this new film called “Seberg” which is about the life of Jean Seberg, the icon of the Nouvelle Vague French that came to be espiada by the american intelligence, and now we celebrate the 40 years of her suicide.





For the occasion the actress has opted for a short sleeve jersey with Chanel a pair of high-rise from Brunello Cucinelli.

Pictures | Gtres