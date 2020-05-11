Vera Wang, the designer of Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama, it becomes viral by its, what abs?

The designer Vera Wangone of the favorite characters such as Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama, it has become one of the characters that most are making on the social networks during the confinement, but it has become viral for something that has nothing to do with their designs. Its 70 years, many doubt its spectacular abdominalbut she wanted to make it clear in social networks.

It is a designers favorite for stars like Michelle Obama, Mila Kunis or Katy Perry, but did not expect to become viral on Twitter for their physical and not their models. After seeing their photos in social networks, many users they could not give credit to verify that you have 70 years.

Your way of taking photos also confuses many young people, because their way of posting on Instagram is similar to many influencers, or aspiring to do so, with many fewer years than her. This way you get to break with the stereotypes of the age that many had.

Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Mariah Carey or Hailey Baldwin are other of their clients starbut it seems that the own Vera Wang has surpassed the fame of their ‘vips’. As if of their own Patry Jordan it were, has shared some photos in which it looks your speculate of heart of palm.

Before the doubts of many, he has not hesitated to respond on social networks to those who doubted your age. Even wanted to share with their ‘followers’ some of your tips to be so in shape. “Work, I sleep, I drink a cocktail of vodka, I don’t take the sun…“said a girl who asked him clearly about your trick to be so young.

This sudden fame has been good to Vera Wang, because your account of Instagram far exceeds the number of likes and comments when you upload your sketches of designs. We have a new influencer.