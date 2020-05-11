Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are still the best friends

Movies ‘High School Musical’ saw the birth of some of the idols youth most famous of the last decade and the media romance Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgensone of the first dating between two stars Disney which was followed by many others such as Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez or Demi Lovato and another brother Jonas, Joe.

Although the two young actors have not managed to withstand the pressure of their respective popularity and ended up putting an end to his intermittent love story in 2010 after five years together, there is another relationship that exists within the franchise itself has managed to survive the passage of time: the friendship between the two female protagonists of the franchise, Vanessa and Ashley Tisdale, who interestingly were rivals in the fiction.

Celebrities have continued to maintain the contact over all these years and the fans have had the opportunity to see them together at various public events or in the appointment of spring favorite of Vanessa: the Coachella festival. Last year, in a fit of nostalgia the two were reunited in front of the cameras to interpret a duet version of the single ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’ of Elle King for the YouTube channel of Ashley and get rid of step in praise for each other.

Now Vanessa has wanted to pay homage to his famous ‘bff’ and the link is indestructible, which unites them with the occasion of the 33 birthday of this.

“Happy birthday to my best friend for life, Ashley, and I mean it, forever,” pulls the emotional message that the beautiful brunette has dedicated through Instagram next to an old snapshot of both characterized as the unforgettable Sharpay and Gabriella. “We met fifteen years ago and I couldn’t be more proud and lucky to call her my best friend. It has been a privilege to see it grow and become the woman that is, in a HEAD, and to do so without losing the style at any time. I’ll love you forever, girl. For another year, and that is the best of all”, has been desired.

By: Bang Showbiz

After six years of dating, Vanessa Hudgens could be compromised

Zac Efron wet, and choose your best movie kiss: the one who gives it to Zendaya!