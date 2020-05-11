Two endearing characters are reunited in the new photos from ‘Arrow’

This Tuesday finally comes the eighth season of the adventures of Oliver Queen, but before its release they have revealed new photos where there will be a special meeting does Thea is reunited with Oliver in ‘Arrow’?

As this season will be the last of the series and also opens the curtain to ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, The CW has wanted to bring the story to two characters that were important to the protagonist.

And handled the half-sister of Oliver, Thea (Willa Holland) and Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), the wife of John Diggle, a colleague of the superhero, who would have a major appearance in episode 803.

In the description of the images official explains that: “Reunited with her sister, Oliver and Thea are looking for through a family maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John and Lyla are associated in a mission in special operations”

Also in the pictures where Thea is reunited with Oliver in ‘Arrow’ shows the returned Talia al Ghul and her ‘League of Assassins’, who will join the brothers to discover a secret in an ancient tomb.

Other characters that come out in this series of images is Connor Hawke played by Joseph David-Jones and Mia along with Zoe Ramirez, embodied by Katherine McNamara, and Andrea Sixtos.

On the other hand, The CW gave to know also the photos of the new season of ‘the Flash’, who apparently will have to sacrifice his life to defend all of humanity from a dangerous threat.

In the event of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’,it is still in development, but already they have been posting progress on the recordings and history, as well as show the special appearances that will have the crossover.