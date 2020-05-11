Trailer for ‘The New Mutants’ shows the first glimpse of Magik

This 6 of January, after many months of waiting, they showed the new trailer of the recent history of the saga of the X-Men, which has released more details of the supernatural abilities of the teenage mutants, but what caught our attention was the suit of Magik in The New Mutants’.

In the mythology of Marvel Comics, this character played by the actress Anya Taylor-Joy, you have a power that allows you to create portals to travel to the underworld, where he grew up and learned to master the dark arts of sorcery.

One of the tricks that he studied was to create a suit of armor and a sword with a part of his soul, which allows you to attack your enemies, in addition to resist all kinds of attacks.

So it is not surprising that the director, Josh Bone, have decided to include on the costume of Magik in The New Mutants’ and in this sneak peek you can see a glimpse of how the mutant Russian will use their powers against the Demon Bear.

In accordance with the same actress of 23 years, heroin is: “a bitch bad hell and I love it and it is crazy. She is really aggressive, Russian and daring. You won’t get bored”, explained a long time ago to Comicbook.

‘The New Mutants’ has been a film that has gone through several problems that have delayed its release in the cinema, however, Disney seems to already have found a way to exploit this film with touches of horror and action, although it is unknown if it will be directly related to the Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU).

For those who do not know the plot of this project, the synopsis says that: “It is a thriller of original horror set in a hospital isolated where it is retained to a group of mutant youngsters for monitoring psychiatric. When they begin to happen strange events, they will test their new skills mutants and their friendships as they struggle to try to make it out alive.”

This feature film will be starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry lag Behind, and will arrive in cinemas worldwide April 3, 2020.