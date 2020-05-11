tonight, ‘Kuffs, poli by chance’ and ‘personal Revenge’

issues this Monday night a double delivery of the best in cinema. At 21:30 h, offers Kuffs, poli by chance, a film directed by Bruce A. Evans and starring Christian Slater, Milla Jovovich and Tony Goldwyn. George Kuffs, a young irresponsible, suffers a change in his life when his brother Brad is killed. At this time, George becomes a police officer by accident and swears to avenge his brother.

To 23:10 h, the channel broadcasts Personal revengedirected by Allan A. Goldstein and starring Charles Bronson, Lesley-Anne Down and Michael Parks. Paul Kersey is about to get married with Olivia, a fashion designer very attractive. But her ex-husband, a dangerous gangster named Tommy O’shea, wants at all costs to kidnap the daughter that they had both long ago. This will have catastrophic consequences when Olivia tries to testify in a trial against Tommy. Paul Kersey takes the law into their own hands.

Cinema desktop

Before, at 15:40 h, Realmadrid TV offers George and the dragon, a film directed by Tom Reevey starring James Purefoy, Piper Perabo, Patrick Swayze and Michael Clarke Duncan. England, TWELFTH Century. The gentleman George has just returned from the crusades with the desire to live in peace. However, before you will search for the princess Moon, the daughter of the king, who has mysteriously disappeared.