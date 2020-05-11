To Evangeline Lilly him did little to grace the outcome of Ant-Man and the Wasp

Evangeline Lilly is the actress who has given life to Wasp Ant-Man and the Waspbut the denouement of the film in the post-credits scene he has not had excessive grace. Then, as ye suppose, there are spoilers about the plot. So do not continue reading if you haven’t seen… scene post credits included.

We all know that the scene post credits Ant-Man and the Wasp connected the plot with the of Avengers: Infinity War, leaving the main character floating in the realm of the quantum, and with the other characters (Wasp and their parents) are converted to powder by the clicking with the Gauntlet Infinity Thanos.

Well, the actress of the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly, has said that when he met the fate of his character, could do no more than to say that it was not fair, because “I had just come” to this world of superheroes.

Does this mean that Lilly has revealed that is not going to return those who have disappeared? We cannot take it for granted; Infinity War and Avengers 4 will be filmed at the same time. Recently, we detected a possible city subatomic in a scene from the movie, what do you what do you think?