To Elle Fanning scares Twitter – EnLineaDirecta.info

The actress of 21 years does not like that social network, as it considers to be “extreme and unsafe”.

Elle Fanning is “afraid” of Twitter. The star of ‘Maleficent: the mistress of evil’ has admitted that even though it is a big fan of the photo-sharing site Instagram, prefer not to post on Twitter, because it considers that the social networking platform is “very intense and insecure.”

She said: “Twitter gives me fear! Oh, my God, Twitter is so intense and unsafe. Instagram I enjoy; I have a private account and a public account”.

However, She always makes sure to be careful when exploring Instagram, because you can still be a victim of the disadvantages of the social networks, such as “compare” with other people.

She added: “I Think that there are dangers in that I fall completely, look down that rabbit hole of rabbit, to compare myself with everyone else and see, Oh, your life, those vacations. I try to keep it light and tell the fans about movies that are coming out or on a photo shoot. It can also be really intense. “

The actress of 21 years also admitted that he reads the comments that the fans leave in their posts and he insisted that all the stars read their comments on social networks, even if they claim that they do not.

Elle said: “people can say that they don’t read any comments, but … oh, Mmm, yes, you do! I do! Of course you look! ‘Oh, your ankles look huge’. What the hell? It is strange, who is this person?…”

The star even looks at his own photos, and often can’t believe how young that still looks.

In statements to the February edition of the magazine Marie Claire, said: “I Look at the photos and had the same look when I was 11 years old. They told Me I had a face very menstrual. I don’t know what that means. I have 35 years and people will continue saying ‘hey, Awww!’ My sister (Dakota Fanning) also feels this way because people feel they know you since I was six year old girl in a movie. “

SOURCE

