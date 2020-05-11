this is the trailer of the new movie of Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning

Some days ago the International Film Festival of Berlin, is popularly known as the Berlinale, announced the scheduling of its 70th edition, in which one of the presentations stronger this year was the new film Sally Potter, director of TI party, with the that you chose the Goya for best european film in 2017. This drama father-son is called The roads not taken, consists of Javier Bardem, Salma Hayek, Laura Linney and Elle Fanning and, even if you do not yet have a release date in Spain, you can already see your trailer. The film, set in New York, account of the turbulent 24 hours in the life of Leo (Bardem) and their daughter Molly (Fanning). While he wanders between life alternatives that could have lived, she tries to find her own path while trying to face an uncertain future.



This is not the first time that Fanning worked with producer Germanbecause both have collaborated previously in the title Ginger & Rosa (2012), but yes that will be the first that Bardem and Hayek just to be under his orders. Rounding out the cast Chris Rock, Branka Katic, Savion Glover, Leesa Kim, Dimitri Andreas, Katia Mullova-Brind, Milena Tscharntke, Debora Weston, Aaron Joshua, Sabina Cameron and Griffin Stevens, whose characters will be in the endless moments that chaotic mind of Leo. The film is a manifestation literal to the famous poem of Robert Frost (where the director has taken the title of the film), and plays with ideas of self-determination and destiny. What would happen if the protagonist took the path less difficult, but also managed to choose two other different?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDa3zV1C3jU(/embed)

But Bardem will not be, for the time being, the only presence country in the prestigious contest which will take place from 20 February to 1 march and whose jury will preside over this year the actor Jeremy Ironsbecause that will also make its debut Girls, the opera prima of Pilar Palomero starring Natalia de Molina. The roads not taken it will not easy to get the Golden bear the German festival, as they will face other fictions as Le sel des larmes of Philippe Garrel; Siberia of Abel Ferrara (that is starring Willem Dafoe and Dounia Sichov) or Favolacce, of the brothers D Innocenzo. The film will the billboard american the 13 of march and viewers will be able to enter then to the consequences of a disorder that causes the mind of the protagonist is going to deteriorate little by little.



