The Universal – Shows – Carmen Electra teaches his chest without wanting to

The flashes of the cameras, a black dress that is transparentaba and the absence of support caused the actress and model Carmen Electra to show off her chest, without wanting to.

Electra was captured on his way out of a restaurant in West Hollywood, after an appointment with Travis Barker, drummer of Blink 182, said the portal usmagazine.com.

The photographs showed the chest of Electra due to the flashes of the cameras and to the fabric of your dress.

Apparently, Carmen and Barker are coming out in romantic plan. Electra has been married on two occasions, with the short basketball player Dennis Rodman and guitarist Dave Navarro.