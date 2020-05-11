The unexpected trend that has started to Katie Holmes

Sometimes there are trends they are not born of the signatures of the most influential fashion or of the ‘it girls’, but some do arise on the street and way more unexpected. The latest example has been the stylist that you chose a few days ago Katie Holmes to exit a stroll around New York after getting his official break with Jamie Foxx.

The actress ‘Dawson grows’ opted for a relaxed look and casual formed by a pair of jeans, a cardigan grey and a few mules black. A ‘outfit’ a priori simple that has revolutionized the networks for the decision of Holmes wearing the jacket without any t-shirt or shirt underneath, leaving the view a fastener type bralette cashmere valued at 479 euros of the new york firm Khaite.









Katie Holmes with a cardigan and jeans in New York

With this initiative, Katie has started a trend that promises to succeed this fall. Proof of this is that the model Kaia Gerber chose the same formula for a working meeting in New York. The young man, who on Tuesday turned 18 years, opted for a pair of jeans high-rise that led with a cardigan beige short sleeve style and ‘cropped’ which left a hint to its black bra.





It should be remembered that for a couple of seasons established the trend of wearing the suits and pants with a bralette, so it could be said that this fashion-driven Holmes would be another version to this styling that pulls the fastener to the street without any type of modesty. A set stylish and very comfortable that allows you to shine with different colors, both of bra-like jacket, as well as wear it with pants or skirts. The team of DModa leave some ideas to join this fashion:









Cardigan Mango (35,99€) and bralette from Oysho (16,99€)

Cardigan Zara (25,95€), available in more colors, and bralette from Anine Bing (89€)

Cardigan orange from H&M (49,99€) and bra bralette of Intimissimi (29,90€)

