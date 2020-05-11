With the narrative complexity of a series like Westworld (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, from 2016), with an interesting game of mirrors in his third season on the distopías parallel of the androids and the humans, their makers could not resist to leave occasional easter eggs. From a couple of anagrams with the names of some character cameos and nods to other related works. And in the episode “Decoherence” (3×06) we have launched three. The first, how is called the tavern of the War World virtual: “Taverna delle Farfalle”, that is to say, of the butterfly; the of Westworld is called “Throttle Saloon”, and the tea house of the Shogun World had one of these insects is drawn.

On the other hand, when the android of Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) that impersonates Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) takes his son Nathan (Jaxon Thomas Williams) at home with his father, Jake (Michael Ealy), go to a type grafiteando something on the wall of an alley: this is the maze of Arnold Weber (Jeffrey Wright), which should follow Dolores to wake up to consciousness as intelligence, robotics and the enigma of which I also wanted to tease the Man in Black (Ed Harris) in the first season. We do not know what implications you can assume your presence in the world of the human but, if the writers pull that thread, it will be fascinating.

And the last easter egg is in the androids that Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) intended to print to help you in your fight against Painin addition to herself, of course: Hector Escaton (Rodrigo Santoro), to which the enemy destroys sadly crushing your core brain; another friend, unknown to someone whose numbering identification in the amusement park of Delos Destinations (CP0124831983) we have. So, even if you don’t see on the screen during this chapter, we already know who it is: your partner Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan)to that used against Maeve in the final episode of the second season.

