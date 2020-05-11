The strong duel Aaron Piper and Zac Efron star in Twitter

Fans go crazy with this duel between Aron Piper and Zac Efron on Twitter…

The Internet is mad with Aaron and Zac, because they have put in a duel to the good looking actors to determine who is more handsome.

After his participation as Ander on the successful Spanish series, Elite, Aaron won the hearts of millions of fans for his talent and his incredible physique, which is why Twitter started to compare it with Zac Efron, who has not ceased to conquer hearts since you participated in High School Musical.

The confrontation on Twitter are raging, because while some people think that Aaron is more handsome, others think it will never get to be like Zac. Check out the messages:

What do you guys think?, what are Team Zac or Team Aron?

