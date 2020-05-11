The strong duel Aaron Piper and Zac Efron star in Twitter

Fans go crazy with this duel between Aron Piper and Zac Efron on Twitter…

The Internet is mad with Aaron and Zac, because they have put in a duel to the good looking actors to determine who is more handsome.

After his participation as Ander on the successful Spanish series, Elite, Aaron won the hearts of millions of fans for his talent and his incredible physique, which is why Twitter started to compare it with Zac Efron, who has not ceased to conquer hearts since you participated in High School Musical.

The confrontation on Twitter are raging, because while some people think that Aaron is more handsome, others think it will never get to be like Zac. Check out the messages:

My mother I have seen that my Zac Efron is TT and I cagão,then I saw that what they were comparing with Aron Piper,and forgives,who has been the fool/fool that has said that,so….. pic.twitter.com/wpCeSMS95T — Sarita Barrionuevo (@saritabp95) April 1, 2020

the one who does not know god / to any holy prays Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/6beRXkXiQq — franco / follow limit (@brillamila) April 1, 2020

Aron Piper it seems to me very handsome but Zac Efron is the crush of my childhood I’m sorry https://t.co/RYNkEGomq2 — Yasmina ψ (@yasmina_ad3) April 1, 2020

If futbolizamos this comparison the Aron Piper would be Brazil and Zac Efron would be Germany in the 2014 World cup. https://t.co/2uHqSnzcT3 — David Martin (@davidmartin22_) April 1, 2020

Lousy comparison, or is Aaron this is cute and all… but Zac Efron? Wey is the big leagues, offense comparison https://t.co/3ib1VlVdIG — 𝑜𝓃𝒸𝑒 ♡ (@madelynaguirr15) March 31, 2020

What do you guys think?, what are Team Zac or Team Aron?

