The strange fetish of Quentin Tarantino that an ‘actress’ once Upon a time in Hollywood’ has had to endure

Tarantino has already submitted its ninth work ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood‘and even though Spain still we can not enjoy it, in the united States has already begun to be projected. On the occasion of his promotion, some actors are giving interviews as is the case of Margaret Qualley, who has confessed the difficulties he had to perform a scene for the peculiarities of the filmmaker.

And is that Quentin has a obsession with the feetand many of the actresses who have appeared in his films have had a plan very specific to his lower extremities. We can see the Uma Thurman in ‘Pulp Fiction‘, heels Diane Kruger in ‘Malditos Bastardos‘and ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood‘I wasn’t going to be an exception.

This time he has touched Qualley, actress who plays a seductive woman who belongs to the family Manson. In one scene, Bratt Pitt pick up the woman in the middle of the road, and this will support the feet on the dashboard of the car. The actress has commented on IndieWire how hard it was to make the scene.





Margaret Qualley at premiere of ‘once Upon a time in Hollywood’ | Gtres

“Quentinthis is a bad idea, I don’t have good feet,” had the actress in the interview on the conversation that they had before the impending scene. “I spent too much time using pointe shoes as for teach my feet to the world”, he confesses, because that also is a dancer.

“We had a big debate Quentin, Brad and I. They were trying to encourage me, but at the beginning, I didn’t see the value to doing so.” The actress also has the good connection he had with the director, as both are equally as enthusiastic at the time of recording.

