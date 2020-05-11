The spectacular mansion of Barack and Michelle Obama in Martha’s Vineyard | People | Entertainment

Barack Obama is officially a resident of the island of Martha’s Vineyard, after having closed a deal for the property located in the village of Edgartown (Massachusetts), with the owner of the Boston Celtics, Wyc Grousbeck.

The property of 11 hectares located in the pathway Turkeyland Cove Road was purchased for $ 11,75 million, according to the Register of Deeds of the County of Dukes. The property -which would be used by the Obama family as a holiday home – it had been on the market for $ 14.8 million and is assessed at $ 15.1 million.

Ron Rappaport, attorney of the island that represented trust encardado of the purchase, not revealed to the Obama as the new owners. “We do not comment on these matters,” he said.

The Obama, fascinated, for a long time, Martha’s Vineyard, an island near the east coast of the united States, have been mentioned for years as potential buyers. The official residence of Barack Obama is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Kalorama in Washington DC.

‘Edgartown hideaway’ had been acquired by Grousbeck in 1998 for $ 3.1 million, according to the records of the city and the county, reported The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

The house has almost 650 square feet, 15 rooms, seven bedrooms, eight full baths and one half bath, according to listing real estate.

“There are two wings for guests and an impressive master suite with fireplace, private terrace and spectacular views of the water”, indicates the on-line list.

“Your summer days can be passed along to the swimming pool in an environment-type garden with the sound of waves breaking in the distance, or exploring the great pond and the barrier beach outside during a full day on the water,” adds the announcement. (I)