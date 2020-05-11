The signatures of jeans that Ana de Armas and other famous love

In a moment in which the desire to embrace sustainability and the urgency of bet for items that last more than a season are key, what emerges is the great dilemma in the world of shopping fashion. Why buy jeans of more than 100 euros when there are models of less than 30 euros on the market? The celebrities are clear and bet always by brands whose designs are pensandos to stay years in your closets, and we have reviewed what are the signature denim-favorite of the famous to fulfill our purpose of embrace sustainability.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck (Instagram)

While in Spain we are confined at home, to have seen the romance of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck from our home through of the bombing of photographs of his love, shaped by the streets of Los Angeles has shown us two things. The first, that every time they walk their dogs make a real fashion show and love. The second, which the actress loves the jeans J Brand, the firm favorite to like both Hollywood and the overpriced smoothies and coffees from Starbucks.

The brand nurtures their social networks during the pandemic with images of friends from the brand, posing with their designs and the celebrities have it clear when to choose which one is your signature fetish of the universe denim. Karlie KlossKendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are some of the celebrities who opt for their jeans. In fact, it is quite possible that Hadid is drawn by the brand during your pregnancy, as the model Lindsay Ellingson ensures that the jeans for pregnant women of the firm are so comfortable that seem leggings.

The jeans Paige Denim are other the favourite of the famous, with Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Biel and Katie Holmes as members of the coveted club of fans.

Meghan Markle and their jeans of Mother (EFE)

Meanwhile, the jeans from Mother are a favorite of Meghan Markle. The brand, born ten years ago, has fallen in love with fashionistas as demanding as Kate Moss or Chiara Ferragni. Miranda Kerr and Candice Swanepoel already have their own collaborations with the mark of those that love the denim, and our Blanca Padilla has already been image of the signature.

Finally, Rag & Bone it is another of the brands who love the famous, with Jennifer AnistonJennifer Garner and Sofia Richie among its biggest fans.