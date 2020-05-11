“The series of ‘Hunters of shadows’ will give a very dark story”

If there are a number that are impatiently waiting for their most faithful followers that it is ‘Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments’ adaptation of the saga of the same name that has conquered millions of readers. After little successful film, now it is television, specifically ABC Family, which will take their turn on the 12 of January.
Katherine McNamara has finally been chosen to wade into the complicated role of Clary, the protagonist of the whole story. In an interview for TV Guide, and as a Christmas gift, the actress has spoken on how it will be in the series and the cards with the feature to its release: “it Is a show very exciting. We have romance, drama, horror, a little comedy, hope, and love lost. There are all these different elements in what is like a mad race. It is a story that people can actually be attracted and trapped very quickly.”
The implication of Cassandra Clare
Many readers and followers of the famous saga ‘Hunters of shadows’ they get scared that the author, Cassandra Clare, has been involved little in the making of the television series and that the series could be separated much. To Katherine McNamara, however, that the series is something “different” is one of the things that can get it to play please.
The actress has assured that “we are giving a new perspective and interpretation is much darker than what has been seen so far.” Toning down his words, the protagonist has wanted to expose that “we have our own perspective of the show different to the one that had the author (in the books)”.
However, that is not the author as a base has not caused that to separate completely from her story: “I Talked with Cassi during all the process, came to the set and it was very fun to have her there. She has created this world and characters, we want you to be happy because she knows better than anyone else. Was fun to be able to ask questions to which only she had the answers.”
The acrobatics as the basis of the “hunters”
If there is something the actress is hoping that the fans see the series, is to gather opinions about how spectacular that promises to be. One of the points that stands out the most are the fight scenes where the stunts are very present: “A very exciting are the fights. The hunters of shadows are essentially soldiers. They have the task of protecting humans from the things that come suddenly in the night.”
And, to give life to these essential scenes, the actors have had to prepare consciousness: “we Had a lot of training with different weapons, and we’ve had all that to learn how to fight. The series has many turns. It becomes a battle to life or death as happens on many occasions. Raises all the stakes to a point that becomes very exciting to see.”
Do you read books?
‘Shadowhunters’, despite being a series, base has a few books, and for many it is not strange that doubts about whether they will be able to follow the narrative thread without having read any of the books that make up the literary saga.
Katherine McNamara has made it clear that with the secondary issues that crop up in the series will be more than enough to understand everything without having to clear the universe of the books: “It creates a sense of objectivity to the audience that allows them also be objective about your own problems and see their own struggles through the eyes of these characters.”
In the end, the characters of ‘Shadowhunters’ never cease to be like any person, so yes, with the touch fantastic: “If there is something I like about this series are its characters and the relationships established. After all, you are growing, you are falling in love for the first time, learning who they are, what this means for them and what site they have. They are learning what they supposed to become those things.”
