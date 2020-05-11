“The series of ‘Hunters of shadows’ will give a very dark story”

If there are a number that are impatiently waiting for their most faithful followers that it is ‘Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments’ adaptation of the saga of the same name that has conquered millions of readers. After little successful film, now it is television, specifically ABC Family, which will take their turn on the 12 of January.

Katherine McNamara has finally been chosen to wade into the complicated role of Clary, the protagonist of the whole story. In an interview for TV Guide, and as a Christmas gift, the actress has spoken on how it will be in the series and the cards with the feature to its release: “it Is a show very exciting. We have romance, drama, horror, a little comedy, hope, and love lost. There are all these different elements in what is like a mad race. It is a story that people can actually be attracted and trapped very quickly.”

The implication of Cassandra Clare

Many readers and followers of the famous saga ‘Hunters of shadows’ they get scared that the author, Cassandra Clare, has been involved little in the making of the television series and that the series could be separated much. To Katherine McNamara, however, that the series is something “different” is one of the things that can get it to play please.

The actress has assured that “we are giving a new perspective and interpretation is much darker than what has been seen so far.” Toning down his words, the protagonist has wanted to expose that “we have our own perspective of the show different to the one that had the author (in the books)”.

However, that is not the author as a base has not caused that to separate completely from her story: “I Talked with Cassi during all the process, came to the set and it was very fun to have her there. She has created this world and characters, we want you to be happy because she knows better than anyone else. Was fun to be able to ask questions to which only she had the answers.”