The sailor’s shirt, the spirit of freedom | Style

If there’s one garment that embodies freedom and leisure that is the sailor’s shirt, a basic that has worn from Audrey Hepburn to Miley Cyrus going by Picasso, Brigitte Bardot, or caroline of Monaco, and now, in the confinement, is in charge of comforting the spirit as you come to the expected normal.

The striped sea, the imprinted in its DNA leads to a marked character, summer, was, and continues to be one of the favorites of designers, queens and princesses, models, actresses and “celebrities”.

Long sleeve or short, v-neck or round, with or without buttons, there are many variations of this piece, “timeless, linked to art and bohemia, and with a certain spirit of freedom”, has explained this Tuesday to Efe Paul Garcia de Oteyzafounding partner along with Caterina Pañedaof the signature Oteyza.

The sailor’s shirt has the gift “of the grant horizon,” he adds Garcia de Oteyzawho considers that this garment “he is living a contradiction with the verticality of the man, and there is where resides its value.”

Where and how did it come about? What was Coco Chanel who invented it? In 1858, during the Second French Empire, the Navy established the official uniform of the sailors: trousers leg wide, white shirt with blue collars, coat short wool and a striped jersey which would allow to visualize and locate the best sailors in maneuvers on the high seas.

Some historians collected the first data on the striped jersey in the lithographs of the fishermen of the English Channel in the early NINETEENTH century. Oddly enough, many theories suggest that this knitted garment is conceived as a piece of clothing inside.

The addition of this garment to fashion also attributed to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, who discovered it in Deauvillein the region of Normandy (France), when he saw sailors dressed in this colourful shirt.

With some daring, he decided to include it to clothing for women, a risky bet with that he moved the attire of working men to the wardrobe of the woman bourgeois. “Buff the garment and gives it a more fluid,” says García de Oteyza.

Coco Chanel wearing the garment, led by the sailor-style, but it was not the first to use the stripes into High fashion, but Yves Saint Laurent, who in 1966 presented a collection with essence “navy” which featured dresses of stripes filled with sequins.

Lanvin, Givenchy, Vivienne Westwood and, of course, Jean-Paul Gaultier, have been some of the designers who have joined the bohemian style, rebellious and adventurous stripes crew.

Since joining the fashion personalities from around the world, from Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol or Jean Cocteau to Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda or Joan Collinspassing by the queen Letizia, Jackie Kennedy, Lady Di or the princess Kate Middelton.

Miley Cyrus, Olivia Palermo, Miranda Kerr or Alexa Chung also have worn it on numerous occasions, this icon of French fashion which, year after year, many designers reinvented it, making it a staple of spring and summer more than a century after his birth.

The sailor-style has been flooding the catwalks most famous in the world, and this 2020 could not be less. Celine, Chanel, Philosophand, Lanvin, Altuzzarra, Oscar de la Renta or Burberryto , among other signatures, add to this trend that brings light and is very easy to combine.