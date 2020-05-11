The rare declaration of love that Kris Jenner was dedicated to her boyfriend-Pysnnoticias

Kris Jenner has a reason to celebrate this Sunday 10. The boyfriend of the matriarch of the family Kardashian, Corey Gamble, complies with 39 years of life.

Special date, that Kris wanted to point out with a declaration of love public.

“I Love you, baby. Thank you for hold on and to continue being a rock. Are the companion more incredible, the best friend,” wrote the mother of Kim Kardashian in the caption of a photo set where she poses with the beloved.

“I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for being on this crazy ride with me”, he completed.