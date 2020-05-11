The privileges of Hollywood to the coronavirus

While celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga used their social networks to remind your followers how important it is to stay in their houses to stop the spread of the coronavirus and celebrities such as Chiara Ferragni and Blake Lively donate funds to fight the virus, Evangeline Lilly, the actress who achieved success with her role of Kate in the legendary series ‘Lost’, has surprised the world with its position due to the pandemic. Next to the image of a tea, the actress claimed that he had just left his children in a gymnastics class. “They have washed their hands before going. They are playing and having fun”. If that weren’t enough, accompanying the image with a hashtag controversial: #businessasusual,”.

The message has been criticized in the social networks, who have accused Lilly of being selfish and not taking the advance of the virus with seriousness. “I have two children. There is one who values his life above freedom. Each one takes its decisions.” The actress has gone above and beyond to answer one of the comments he has received, ensuring that we were exaggerating with the “flu” and asking you to beware of our leaders to “not take advantage of this time and losing more freedoms to take more powers.”

Evangeline Lilly



The attitude of the actress arrives precisely at a moment in which the elitism hollywood is running out of people. Donald Trump has made allusion to the privileged treatment that the wealthy and powerful people receive it with a forceful response: “perhaps it is that life is like this”. When actor Idris Elba he realized that he had been in contact with someone infected (possibly the first lady canadian, Sophie Grégorie Trudeau), they did tests immediately and received the results with speed in spite of lack of any symptoms.

Idris Elba



“As expected, the COVID19 is showing the social inequalities. Destabilizes Me having to ration the tests to my patients, having to wait between five and seven days to obtain results while celebrities may have access to the tests quickly”, he wrote on Twitter the emergency doctor Uché Blackstock.

Before the quarantine would put the world on pause, a private center of London, restricted access saw it as an infusion with which to increase the defenses increased his demand by 18% . We speak of a drink whose price exceeds 300 euros and contains a high dose of vitamin C, as well as amino acids and zinc, which “have an essential role in the functioning of the immune system”. Though of course the reason they don’t lack, this infusion has been shown to not only not be enough, but that the upper classes are faced with this pandemic in a privileged way, and above all, different.

The mask with which Gwyneth Paltrow landing on your social networks is not the same as that which perhaps you have managed to buy. The model Airinum Urban Air Mask 2 costs 50 euros and is exhausted. We could continue like this for hours, but the message remains the same: the coronavirus has again highlighted the social inequalities and the privileges that celebrities enjoy. On our part, so we can only ask you to remain at home, and not listen to Evangeline Lilly.