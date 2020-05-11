The photo of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in the that you would not get to recognize them | Now

Many know, others are unaware of. Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears not only have become two divas international, but that together and hand in hand took their first steps in the world of entertainment.

We must go back to the beginning of the years 90 and the beginning of the program The Mickey Mouse Clubstarring our protagonists alongside Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling. Of course, a very young Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

And is that, from that moment on, Spears and Aguilera struck up a friendship difficult to bring down. Proof of this was the controversy that the media tried to invent, and on which they made to deaf ears.

This connection between the divas is not only in the memory of many, but also on paper, in various photographs to prove it. As shown below:

Unrecognizable, right? We confess that we have had to observe the image on a couple of occasions to identify the small starring. They are neither more nor less than Britney Spears (right) and Christina Aguilera (left). Anyone what would say!

With the new publication of this image, there have been many followers that have refreshed his memory, and have been moved to the beginning of the decade. None of them knew what life would bring years later, but today have built a few paths of successes and failures that have become two of the biggest benchmarks of the international pop.

And you, what you had recognized?