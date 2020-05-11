‘The Northman’: all the details of the new movie from Robert Eggers, director of ‘The lighthouse’ – movie News

Björk may be added to the distribution formed by Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Claes Bang.

The year we just left behind has certainly been a memorable one for Robert Eggers. In 2019, the film premiered at the director’s Fortnight of Cannes to The lighthouse, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinsonwith a critical success overwhelming. The film arrives to our rooms in nothing, the January 10, 2020but it is not the only project of the new year for Eggers.

The director of The witch is finalizing the production of The Northman, a film of vikings whose filming would begin in the spring of 2020 and with an all-star cast: Alexander Skarsgård (The day will come), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders), Bill Skarsgård (It: Chapter 2) and Willem Dafoe (Aquaman) have already confirmed their participation in the film Eggersthat has added to these days, on the other hand, new faces to its full artistic team.

The latest to join, the actor Danish Claes Bang (Dracula, The Square), while it is rumored that Björk (When we were witches, Dancing in the dark) could join the cast definitive. Of time, its appearance is to be exchanged, as reported by media american.

More things: Robert Eggers not only directs the film but is also involved in the writing of the script with the poet icelandic Sjón. The story that has The Northman, it is known that it is a story of revenge in the world of the vikings during the tenth century in Iceland. Skarsgård would give life to the prince protagonist, and Kidman, to his mother.

These are the first details of a film that has grabbed the attention of the press since it announced its production last fall. The Northmanthat would the second collaboration of Eggers work with Willem Dafoe and with Anya Taylor-Joyit is without a doubt one of the film most awaited of 2020 and, surely, a big claim for the official commencement of the decade of the third decade of the TWENTY-first century.