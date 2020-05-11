The night of the nerds 2019/09/09

September 09, 2019

Lucero Calderon

With nearly 20 years in the film industry as an actress, Olivia Wilde made the jump to the address and made his debut with The night of the nerdstape has been positioned as one of the favorite comedy of this 2019.

The premise focuses on Amy and Molly, two very good friends that used their years of high school study day and night to be the best of the generation, however, realize that the rest of his teammates, who were not taken so seriously by the college, also went to prestigious universities without much effort. Trying to take advantage of the lost time, plan a night of debauchery does not come out as expected.

Olivia Wilde he has made it clear that the address is theirs, because behind this comedy with one another in-joke simple-minded and others that cause the spontaneous laughter, is a woman an all-rounder, who has learned from the experience that has been acquired over the years and working with different producers and/or directors. Actresses Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, the nerds in question are an accurate reflection of the new generations who live immersed in social networks, who seek to experience and that they speak openly of their sexual preferences between them and their parents.

Olivia had the eye to make a portrait of the concerns that have millennials and had the luxury of experience, cinematically speaking, when the protagonists go, for the first time, in the world of drugs.

The night of the nerds it is the type of option if you are looking for a comedy of youth that do spend the time.

CAST: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Lisa Kudrow and Jessica Williams.

DIRECTED by: Olivia Wilde.

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.