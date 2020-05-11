The narcotic state of Caleb is a travel film

The last episode of Westworld moved the plot of the Season 3 when Pain finally made their first move to destroy mankind by unleashing chaos throughout the world. Thanks to the help of Caleb, kidnapped Liam Dempsey Jr. Although quickly find themselves fleeing from the men of Engerraund Serac, can she get access to Rehoboam and the files that you have on every human being. The episode is full of action, as Pain and Cal escape to the men of Serac for most of the night while they try to reach their goal, one that will finally succeed.

However, these events are sum Genre, a recreational drug that is mentioned for the first time in “The Mother of Exiles” in the last week. The effects of the drug that is the title of the episode is taken over by the greater part of the time of execution, and offer a travel film unlike anything I’ve seen before.

At the beginning of the episode, Liam Dempsey given to Caleb a dose of Genre in a desperate attempt to escape him. While its efforts to evade will not work, the effects of the drug affect Cal throughout the night, and throughout the episode. Essentially, the drug distorts reality to immerse your subject in a cinematic atmosphere that changes gender once in a while. At the beginning, the reality of Cal darkens, and is in a film monochrome when he and Pain begin to be followed by the men of Serac.

Then, while participating in a pursuit in a car, the gender of the drug changes to a war film, while Ride of the Valkyries of Apocalypse Now it becomes the soundtrack of Cal. Later, when Cal and Pain face men Serac, the drug changes to a romantic movie, which allows you to Cal see Pain with a completely different light. After this, the reality of Cal returns to change the environment of a crime film. And it does not stop there.

When Pain finally launches the files Rehoboam around the world, the next genus that experience Cal it becomes a reality too terrifying sounds with the melody of Space Oddity. Then, the drug offers a step change end to the horror genre The Shiningwhen the night comes to an end with a dark and bloody turn of events.

Each of these genres comes with its own mood and lighting, as well as your own credit score. Gives a new dimension to any step of the mission Pain in which it is located Cal at this same time, and also gives us a clearer idea of how the world of 2058.

The drug is very of science fiction, almost in a kind of Dark Mirrorand it helps to make the future of Westworld it may be a little darker, a little more real and much more frightening.

