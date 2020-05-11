the meteoric trajectory of two young actresses faced in ‘Thoroughbred’

The duels organisations are common in the cinema, films in the service of two performers who compete in their respective characters. What is not so common is that this confrontation in the fiction occurs between two young people. In Thoroughbred we are witnessing one of these battles without truce between two of the actresses most promising of american cinema today: Olivia Cooke, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Maybe because of the name do not know but it is worth reviewing your track record because they are both sure to go far.

Olivia Cooke (Oldham, 1993) is british. She is the daughter of a marriage separately formed by a retired police officer and a sales representative, that is to say that there is no artistic background in his family. But the girl was attracted by the interpretation, and entered the school of local interpretation. His first opportunity came very soon and, at the age of 19 she was recruited to participate in two miniseries british intrigue: Blackout and The secret of Crickley Hall, both of 2012.

Of the Sitges Festival to the Sundance

The film of science-fiction would give him the opportunity to debut on the big screen with The signal (2014), a film where three teenagers are in search of a popular hacker and they arrive to a house that you will live a nightmare. It was a separate tape that, despite this, he obtained the award for best special effects at the Sitges Festival. It combined drama, intrigue and horror, a genre which stretched their claws on it that same year with two titles forgettable: The stigma of evil and Ouija.

2015 would be their year of luck by participating in one of the movies most valued of the season, I, he and Raquel titled originally Me and Earl and the dying girl (Earl and I and the girl dying). A teenager tries not to get noticed in your last year of institute, and has as best friend a black boy that she knows from childhood. His life changes when his mother forces him to go out with the daughter of a friend, a young man of your age, because you have leukemia. Despite his initial reluctance, both will be entering into a deep friendship. It was a great combination of comedy and drama, very original technically (with complicated blueprints, scenes with claymation), with tributes to movie buffs and a great sensitivity. All these qualities led her to win the Grand Prize of the Jury and the Audience at the Sundance film festival.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ph7I18dAsyM(/embed)<br /> & amp;#160;

He returned to the cinema of intrigue and terror, now more gothic with The mysterious murders of Limehouse (2016), where I gave life to a character more ambiguous, a young woman accused of murdering her husband, but whose lawyer is suspected that it is the work of a criminal in series. Also it was a small town girl that is prostituía to achieve his dream of going to San Francisco in Katie says goodbye (2016). And so we come to Thoroughbred, premiered this year but dating back to the past.

Hired by the very Steven Spielberg

This circumstance causes that have come before it two works preceding and very relevant. Was Emma Decody in Bates Motel, the best friend of Norman and one of the best characters of the series. But this 2018 has managed to be placed in one of the titles more tellers, Ready player one, the exercise nostalgic eighties of Steven Spielberg that has taken the world by storm. Cooke was the face that was hiding the avatar, Art3mis whose real name was Samantha and formed a team with the protagonist.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0ZKannF6l4(/embed)<br /> & amp;#160;

In the coming months, we will see, if the retailers allow us in Live itself, romantic drama, where is measured with Oscar Isaac and Annette Bening, but which also involved Antonio Banderas or Laia Costa. Although his most ambitious project is to interpret the mythic Becky Sharp, the protagonist of The fair of the vanities in a series for television.

The new muse of the cinema of terror

Anya Taylor-Joy (Miami, 1996) also owes much to the cinema of terror and is that his face and his look disturbing make it suitable for this genre in which he made his debut in a big as a protagonist in The witch (2015), who also triumphed at Sundance with the award for best director. In the SEVENTEENTH century, a family of settlers that have settled in New England they are expelled by their community and settle on a farm next to a forest where you try to survive. But there will be a victim of a series of misfortunes that seem to have supernatural origin and she is the main affected.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_exzE_l-t0(/embed)<br /> & amp;#160;

After a small role in the series Atlantis (2015) is transformed into the enigmatic Morgan (2016), a creature created by artificial intelligence that does not react as expected and should be reviewed by a specialist who should decide whether to end it or not. A kind of HAL 9000 (the computer of 2001: a space odyssey) in female version and adapted to the XXI century. Followed Barrymonotonous biography of the young Barack Obama of the 80’s.

Two titles have marked his career. The first was Multiple (2016), the last work of the director of The sixth sense, with which he regained his good mood. It was the most resistant of the three girls who were abducted by a strange kind of different identities and that most are faced with it. After Thoroughbred rodó with Sergio G. Sánchez, the screenwriter of The orphanage, The secret of Marrowbone, in which a mother and her four children established in a new home where you intend to begin a new life fleeing from a father violent.

The next year looks very attractive to her with the premieres of Glass (Glass), the highly anticipated continuation of Multiple and The protectedand The new mutants, another saga of guys with supernatural powers based on a comic series.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u5Mv2JGdI4(/embed)<br /> & amp;#160;

Both Cooke and Taylor-Joy practically just started, but have the talent of leftovers, they are very mysterious and not sure we will soon see them among the nominees for the Oscar in the next decade. Point those names, that will give much that to speak.