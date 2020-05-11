the last claim between the famous

There is never to start a cana because they simply come out.

A good haircut can be the key to boast of gray hairs.

Last February 9 actress Jane Fonda appeared on the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to deliver the Oscar for Best film. First we look at your dress, a model of Elie Saab had already released six years ago, and also in their struggle red coat that goes with every Friday when it is manifested against climate change. The next aspect that left us without words immediately was her hair: after decades of wearing a perfect hair blonde had decided to show his gray hair.

At the age of 82 Fonda had decided to take the step which still costs as much to most women. But did not do so alone, but in the hands of the colorist Jack Martin, known throughout the world for its spectacular transformations to the gray hair. “Spending 7 hours with this amazing Hollywood star and witness its power, beauty, strength and femininity was very inspiring,” said Martin on Instagram. Also confirmed that the actress, “I was extremely happy to get the hair of your dreams and that you took some time to find a colorist that could do it perfectly in a process without pain.”

The actress is the latest in an increasingly long list of celebrities who decide to stop fighting nature and accept your body as it is. For years we have been talking about the ‘body positive’ and seeing all the changes to which we are taking this movement global: to accept all types of bodies and silhouettes, we assume that the wrinkle is beautiful, stop being a slave to hair removal, to accept the cellulite, stretch marks…

Oddly enough, up in the hair we have a double standard with men. According to a study conducted by the firm Pantene when it launched its campaign ‘power of gray’, 70% of the Spanish think that “looking gray hair makes us look older, aged, desaliñadas and/or neglected”. But, what happens when we think of a man with gray hair or white hair? They are “interesting, attractive, or sexy”. We will according to this George Clooney or Richard Gere are the paradigm of the ‘sex appeal’ and Jane Fonda is an old scruffy. Thankfully we have only needed to reach the 2020 to change that idea.

There are many more celebrities who are claiming the naturalness of the white hair also in women. Gwyneth Paltrow went to the last gala of the Golden Globes showing off the abs with a seamless dress and also gray. Demi Moore he did the same thing four years earlier during a Gala LACMA.

The designer Isabel Marant it takes years to wearing those of his own and has come to say: “I do Not tiño. I don’t have time to go to the hairdresser. And I’m afraid to stop being myself if I did.” Salma Hayek used Instagram as the perfect instrument to raise the voice in favor of natural hair.

Until the royals have signed up to this ‘fashion’. Kate Middleton always sporting a mane of chestnut impeccable but in some cases it has left the sight of the first gray hairs of your hair. Not to mention how much comments (and also critical) in some times queen Letizia do the same thing. The debate is on as a woman who cares for both their physical appearance and that surgery is performed to stop the passage of the years, it has no problem in letting you see their gray hair. The reason do not know, but we are totally in favour of this gesture so natural that it helps to normalize something that everyone faces sooner or later, to a greater or lesser extent.

The latter has been Katie Holmes, last Thursday, February 27 went to the first row of the parade of Chloé wearing for the first time in his life his first white hairs without any complexes.

The opinion of the experts

As we know this topic generates a lot of doubts and discrepancies, we spoke with two professionals who help us to clarify the same questions that we all. For Mary Roberts, director of Studio25, the boom stop gray hair in sight, it is “a clear trend imposed by our pace of life is busy that is making us go through trends that we never thought we would return as the effect root, graying visible or even hair 100% natural”.

But, what really is experiencing an increase in clients at the salon who opt for to boast of gray hairs? Eduardo Sánchez, director of the Maison Eduardo Sánchez, thinks that “the vast majority want to hide them, although there are a percentage of women who were tired of dying, come to the show to see how they can fit in your mane”. For Sánchez, the famous play a key role: “without a doubt, help standardize it, as it helps to normalise the wrinkles is not the hide. In general, the real beauty is imposing”.

I’m going to leave the gray. What now?

“We’ll start with highlights, reflections more clear to go by clarifying your hair every time more and then we will use a shade for cool tones. In reality, there are a few tricks beyond a cut end, the best option if you want to stop gray hair. If the hair is colored, it is inevitable to go through the process of the root. The greater number of gray hairs faster the process can be”, are the first steps to take according to Sanchez.

Look hair beautiful and healthy when you have gray hair requires a series of special care, is not to forget everything and to live. “It is important to use shampoos and masks with shades of blue or purple to not let the cana tonalice in a yellowish color. Currently there are many nuances that contribute to the cana-tone precious, and not enslave them to go to the beauty salon every month. We can find nuances in shades of ash, iridescent, lilac and even pink for the more daring, all of them, wonderful to give a touch of light to cana”. These are the tips of Roberts.

What ever you do when you see appear the first grey hair

Sooner or later that time comes. One day you look in the mirror and there it is, bright, bright and even a little stiff: your first cana. The initial instinct is to tear it off immediately and goodbye, this has never happened. But NO, it’s the most common mistake and the first thing that you need to avoid. Not by the false myth that for a that will take you out seven, but because you start hair is never good and the cana simply will leave on the same site.

“The gray hairs have a texture much more tough and thick, so they need a lot more hydration and shine” recommends Eduardo Sánchez.

If you still do not see you and want to conceal them (not make them disappear completely) the steps to follow as Mary Roberts is to “work the hair with different techniques of color without touching the root too, so as not to generate effect of roots monthly”.