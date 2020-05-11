‘The Great’, new Elle Fanning arrives to Latin america

The proposal biographical account with the presence of Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Catherine the Great will come to Latin America. The new proposal starring Elle Fanning readies his debut in this part of the world, through the service of transmission ‘Starzplay’. In this note, we tell you more details on what you can expect from the series The Great.

The Great is a drama, satirical and comic, about the rise of Catherine the Great, a woman from Austria who happened to be the ruler with the longest reign in the history of Russia. The series of biographical was in charge of Tony McNamara, nominated for an Oscar for his work in the acclaimed feature film The Favorite.

With the mention of some historical facts occasionally, the program features the presence of Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great will come to Latin America and Europe during the second half of this year. This project becomes the second collaboration between Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, who previously starred in the movie Young Ones.

Here’s the trailer The Great. How excited by this new proposal?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TU5qkuZijA4(/embed)

(Cover image: Hulu)