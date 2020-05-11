The emotional photo that went up the daughter of Phil Collins at the birthday party of his father

Last January 30, the musician turned 68 years and his daughter left differences aside to greet his father.

Lily Collins, the british actress has developed a life of media for his work in films, but also with the constant stigma of being the daughter of one of the most important musicians of our time, as is Phil Collins.

“I forgive you for not being the father that I expected,” he once said Lily in 2017 about your relationship with your parent. During the birth and development of women, Phil had a life absent of parenting due to the excesses and the development of his musical career.

But despite all these problems, the actress posted on her account a greeting birthday to Phil Collins after a new birthday. “No matter how much you have changed our hairstyles, or how much you have grown I”, he wrote with a photo that puts cold cloths to their turbulent relationship.