The defense of Michelle Obama to Greta Thunberg networks

The former first lady of the united States, Michelle Obama, came to the defense, through social networks, the activist Swedish Greta Thunbergdue to the teasing that received from the president of that country, Donald Trump.

“Don’t let anyone dim your light, ignore the doubters,” said the wife of Barack Obama in his account of Twitter, by writing to the 16-year-old, who was recently named as Personadel Year 2019, by Time magazine.

.@GretaThunbergdon’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

“As the girls that I have known in Vietnam and around the world, you have much to offer us all. Be aware that millions of people are cheering,” added the former first lady in his message.

Recently Michelle Obama made a trip to Vietnam to promote the education of girls. In this visit to the asian country had the opportunity to meet several students, which is precisely that you reference in your tweet. The activist, who has created a global movement, in favor of the environment, he received criticism on the part of the president Donald Trump, who also was part of the list of personalities who were nominated to receive the recognition of Time, a publication that finally decided to entregarsela to the young activist.

“As ridiculous. Greta should work on your problem of anger management and then go to a good old movie with a friend! Unwind, Greta, relax!”, wrote the president of the estadopunidenses on his twitter account.

The response of Greta Thunberg did not wait and quickly atualizó his biography on the twitter account with the following message. “A teenager working on his problem of anger management. Currently relaxing and watching a good movie with a(a) friend(a).”

“If someone thinks that what I and the science we are saying is to advocate for a political view, then that says more about that person than about me”, published by Thunberg in your account. “That said, some certainly are failing more than others.”

If anyone thinks that what I and the science are saying is advocating for a political view – then that says more about that person than about me.

That being said – some are certainly failing more than others. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 12, 2019

During this year, the young activist was inspired by a global movement to fight climate change. In the month of August, the teen mpezó miss the Friday to school to protest the absence of actions to combat climate change, and soon millions of young people in different regions and cities of the world joined this initiative and started to generate their own strikes, all with the same goal: ask world leaders to take actions to mitigate the effects generated by this global issue.

In the last few days, Greta Thunberg has been participating in the COP25 that takes place in Madrid, Spain, where the criticism towards the leaders of the world have not been made wait, and more so when the results of this meeting were not what was expected because of missing decisions contuindentes and commitment on the part of the countries for the climate problem begins to be reduced.