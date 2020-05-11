The daughter of Christina Aguilera has a sweet encounter with Mulan

Christina Aguilera shared a sweet moment in which their daughter Summer Rain Rutler knows Mulan and caused nostalgia among all his followers. The singer had a family weekend at Disney and met with the character of the tape Disney animated.

The simple debut of Aguilera, “Reflection”, was recorded for the soundtrack of the hit movie more than 20 years ago, so their fans melted of cuteness when you see the encounter of the baby of 5 years with the character.

Xtina was also accompanied by her boyfriend Matthew Rutler and her 12 year old son, Max Bratman.