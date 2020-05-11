The children of the famous who are petando in Hollywood

As the saying goes, “from such stick, such splinter”. Many children of marriages formed by the famous of Hollywood have decided to follow in the footsteps of their parents and venture into the world of acting. Not taking too long, a large part of them will become like their parents in big stars. Below is a collection of young actors who are in the mouth of all.

Maya Hawke (21), daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

The 21 year old has featured recently for his presence in the last film Tarantino ‘once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, where he makes a cameo in one of the scenes of the film. But especially has dawned for the role of Robin in ‘Stranger Things 3’.

His role in the new series star of Netflix has been one of the great revelations of this season. The trio that form next to Dustin and Steve, some of the other characters of the series, has been a pleasant surprise for fans who do not hesitate to situarles as one of the favorites of the series. The actress has already confirmed his presence in the fourth season of this and soon sure they will announce more jobs.

Margaret Qualley (24)the daughter of Paul Qualley and Andie Macdowell

The daughter of the singer and actress is another of the descendants of the famous that are revolutionizing the panorama. Margaret, recently played Pussycat in the last Tarantino movie, where gives life to one of the members of the fearsome Manson Family.

The list of films of the young does not stop there, also he has worked for tv series such as ‘Leftlovers’ or movies like ‘Death Note’ Netflix, based in a japanese anime. In addition, her sister Rainey is also an actress, model and singer.

Patrick Schwarzenegger (25), son of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Patrick, it is a well known actor and model american, known among other things for being the son of the Son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She has worked in various movies like ‘Love at Midnight’ or ‘Daniel isn’t real,’ produced by Elijah Wood. Also has made appearances in tv series such as ‘Scream Queens’ or has appeared in ads and music clips.

Emma Roberts (28), daughter of Eric Roberts

The actress it is known from the cradle by being the daughter of Eric, in addition to of having as aunt to the very same Julia Roberts. It may be that the last name that takes him has given a hand to the hour of entering the industry, but Emma already has in his career with great roles in that stands out his participation in the series of ‘American Horror History’, ‘Sream Quenns’ or the film ‘We’re the millers’.

Jaden Smith (21), son of Will Smith

You do not even need to mention who is his father. Jaden takes the art in the blood, and has dared with almost everything. The young man, his young age, is a singer, model and actor.

The actor he started in the world of cinema along with his father Will and account to his credit with films such as ‘Looking for Happiness’, ‘Karate Kid’ or ‘After Earth’. In addition, his little sister Willow, she is also a singer, model and actress.

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Ldaughter of the most notorious pirate in the film, is an american actress franco-american of only 20 years. The young, a few days ago dazzle myself to all at the Venice film festival in the presentation of ‘The King’, a historical drama that will star alongside Timothée Chalamet.

The actress also he has acted in films such as ‘Planetarium’ or ‘Faithful Man’

Scott Eastwood (33), son of Clint Eastwood

The actor californian, part of inherit a physique quite similar to that of his father, he has inherited the taste for interpretation. Before becoming an actor, Scott worked as a waiter, laborer, or valet.

His first steps in the world of cinema took place in the films of his father ‘Flags of Our Fathers’ and ‘Gran Torino’.

Also he has worked on other tapes as ‘Fury’, ‘Suicide Squad’ , the ‘Pacific Rim’, or ‘Fast and Furious’ where we will see in the upcoming films of the saga.