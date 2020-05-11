The cast of ‘The new mutants’ has already seen his film, and celebrates with a new poster

The drawer in which the now obsolete 20th Century Fox has had locked up the cries of ‘The New Mutants’ has been opened, finally, can be to run a thick veil over what is done by the company with ‘X-Men: Phoenix Dark’ before you lose the reference zorruna of his name. 20th Century Studios, now a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, showed us earlier this month, a creepy trailer after two years of lethargy since the last that we saw. Now the cast has already seen the movie and the official account of the tape has leaked a new poster very punkarra for us to go warming up the engine.

Still we don’t know if this movie will be connected in some way with the Movie Universe Marvel. If it is, should be very subtle, as the film has for several years recorded and, by then, Marvel Studios still had no rights to put mutants in their world superheroico. Those who are already aware of their weight in the universe are its protagonists, who have been able to enjoy finally the viewing of the tape, as confirmed by the account of Instagram’s director Josh Boone.

“The projection of ‘The New Mutants’ to the cast! All mutants present”.

In the photo we see from left to right, Blu Hunt, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga and Henry Behind, that surely must have surprised a lot after seeing so little playing those characters, mutants that came out of the comic by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, with the intention of adapting more than two years ago. Not only have we been able to see recently this nice photo, but the Twitter account of the movie has also revealed a new poster that makes it clear to us what will be the aesthetic who wants to have this movie so full of doubts.

Put it all together or leave it to burn

The film arises after giving up for lost the time line of Sophie Turner and James McAvoy and try to give it a breath of fresh air to the universe with a band of horror punk with references to the eighties. Yes, it would be a shame to miss Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, or James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy, together again on screen, but what is certain is that to join that spot time line to the universe of the Capi would be a decision very risky.

Kevin Present met recently with Patrick Stewart, who has now recovered to its Jean-Luc Picard for Star Trek: Picard’, and have talked about whether the actor would return to the universe mutant. Will have to see if what they do and how, because if they try to emulate the successes that got 20th Century Fox, and probably the ten years of cohesion of the UCM Disney will be breaking down little by little. The best thing is that this tape, like the good punk that aspires to be, pour gas on the X-Men and catching fire to all the rhythm of an electric guitar. And to see what we have to tell the new mutants from Disney.

‘The New Mutants’ was premiered in Spain on April 17, 2020.