The cast of High School Musical reunited to the rhythm of ‘We’re All in This Together’ | News

The distribution of High School Musical has decided to give us one of the most nostalgic and emotive of the quarantine: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and the rest of the members of the cast main saga music have been brought together through a video call to sing We’re All in This Together.

“Hello to all! I hope that you’re safe, you’re in good health and that you are the best possible given the circumstances. It is an honor to present this musical representation made by some of my former colleagues,” said Efron, who, to the surprise of many, has not participated in the action.

A decision that has infuriated some of their fans, who had hoped to return to see Troy in action after so many years section Disney, and the presenter of Disney Family Singalong, Ryan Seacresthas justified by saying that the actor was not good wifi but in spite of everything not wanting to miss the event and that’s why they sent the video presentation.

Those who have participated in the program ABC have been Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) Corbin Bleu (Chad) and Monique Coleman (Taylor).

The cast of the original High School Musical has given the best of himself with this version of We’re All in This Together and to its director, Kenny Ortega, has been animated with the chorus.

During the representation Charli D’amelio, star TikTok, has also been added to dance along to his family. Something that many fans have not understood, but which have been held equally given the good roll that has awakened the reunion.

NEW APP OF LOS40! ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR ANDROID AND IOS. I GET IT ALREADY!