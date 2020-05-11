The cast of Green Arrow and the Canaries spoke about what’s next in the new series

While the future of Green Arrow and the Canariesthe spin-off planned that it would form to the veterans of Arrow’s Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamara, is still in the air, the trio has gone on to do interviews together in support of Arrow. The series that launched a universe shared seven shows and counting and set the stage for the biggest event of DC in the form of the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths“last year is scheduled to reach DVD and Blu-ray this week, both the eighth and last season, as well as a full set of the series faces and rich in features that makes the eight seasons in the palm of your hand.

The trio hopes to do more of these group interviews together in the years to come, if Green Arrow and the Canariesthat was a pilot back-door is highly qualified in an episode of Arrow this year, is ordered to series.

“There is something different about this new Mia, in that it has two different sets of memories and two sets of different skills, and two instincts perceptive different now is mixed and created, and now we can see a different version of the Green Arrow,” McNamara he told ComicBook. “She is someone who has guilt, because he hated his father for so many years and now that I know and now I understand why you made the decisions you made, you can continue with your legacy, but not necessarily someone who feels ready to do so. And it is something that we can continue to explore now that Mia has a bit more of a social life “.

That means, he said, that there will be many more people who have been known to Mia through its years, unlike Arrow, where she was traveling to the past, and although the audience knew the characters that interacted with her, who were found with the daughter of Oliver of the future had not ever seen before.

Cassidy he said he is anxious “to see more of the history of the character. I want to know what happened between when we left Arrow and 2040. What do the characters to get there, what is your trip? to close that gap “.

On the other hand, Harkavy it is considered lucky, because in the pilot has been able to put in motion the ambitions of your character.

“I was very lucky to be able to do what I wanted with Dinah in the pilot episode: music, “he said Harkavy. “I know that in the comics, Dinah, Black Canaries had a band, and she was music, and I loved that element of Dinah, so yeah, I guess that my wish has come true“.