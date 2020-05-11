The best dresses in the history of the Cannes film Festival

Getty Images
The Cannes film Festival is one of the largest and most important events in the world of cinema, but also fashion. This year, his 73 edition has been postponed because of the crisis of global health that have been caused by the coronavirus all over the planet. We are considering several possible dates, but what is already certain is that from the 12th to the 23rd of may as planned there will be no stars parading before the cameras of the contest.
For your red carpet and its recognizable stairs have gone to the length of its more than 70 editions great actresses of all eras and styles of cinema, and many of them have left their mark with the dresses they chose. Some gave a lesson of elegance, others opted for surprise, some boosted his side more sensual and there are people who even showed their keys at the time of choose clothes gala for pregnant women.
Since the time of actresses with classic Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot or Elizabeth Taylor to the decades of the 80’s and 90’s with the striking stakes Lady Di, Demi Moore or Sharon Stone. In recent years some of the famous who have left us without words have been Jane Fonda in 2007, Monica Bellucci in 2008, Lupita’nyong or in 2015, Blake Lively in 2016 or Penelope Cruz in the latest edition of 2019, among many others. These are just some examples that you will see in this review the history of the festival. What is your favorite?
A very young Brigitte Bardot in the edition of 1953 with the favourite combination of that decade: a long dress, stole and gloves.
Grace Kelly gave a lesson of style in the year 1955.
That same year, Sophia Loren left the whole world speechless with this design.
Elizabeth Taylor in 1957 looking up a tiara. Now this is glamour.
Audrey Hepburn made a star appearance in 1960. Her dress is a work of art.
Striped, with sequins and short sleeve. So of spectacular posing Catherine Deneuve in 1966.
Unforgettable this moment Lady Di at the Cannes film Festival of 1987 with a dress word of honor blue of your designer headboard, Catherine Walker.
In 1995 Sharon Stone stayed with the entire world when you open the skirt of his design of Valentino.
Shortly before marrying Bruce Willis, Demi Moore posed with this design in red and black flowers on the red carpet of 1997.
Jane Fonda is a stalwart of the French festival, and have numerous outfits for you to remember. We are left with this black dress, 2007.
The following year, Monica Bellucci made it clear that the combination of white and black always work with this Dior.
Pure sensuality of Angelina Jolie in 2009 with this Versace color nude.
2012 was definitely the year of Diane Krugerand our favorite look was this vaporos dress asymmetrical Giambattista Valli Couture.
Still we remember Marion Cotillard in 2013 with this pleated dress from Dior.
Also on that date Nicole Kidman surprised to well with this midi dress from Dior.
The 2013 was an edition of the very elegant and we were also with Audrey Tautou of pink and red from Lanvin.
Paz Vega delivery in Cannes. We will always remember this white dress with a large black flower on the shoulder of Ralph & Russo Couture, which led in 2014.
Lupita’nyong or gave a lot of play on the red carpet of 2015 with this green dress and pink Gucci.
Yellow and dressed by Dior we saw Charlize Theron in 2015.
2016 was a spectacular year. We started by Blake Lively Atelier Versace and pregnant.
How someone could forget to Bella Hadid and your sultry red dress from Alexandre Vauthier?
Amal Clooney also attended the event in 2016, and did so with this design of Greek inspired Atelier Versace.
The last look of this year that we want to remember is this worn Julia Roberts Armani Privé black. Although his detail walk barefoot to protest against the ban of the organization in the previous edition, according to which the guests (only women of course) could not look with flat shoes, was much more commented.
All remember the spectacular design of the Armani Privé collection Haute Couture fall-winter 2013 Cate Blanchett chose to the delivery of the Golden Globes in 2014. Because without any kind of fear came back to put it on another red carpet just as important as the opening of the Cannes film Festival, 2018.
Nieves Álvarez made us dream in 2018 with this Elie Saab Haute Couture.
Classic elegance of Elle Fanning in 2019 Gucci.
Charlotte Casiraghi that same year broke molds of short dressed by Saint Laurent.
A tribute to Karl Lagerfeld this of Penelope Cruz dressed by Chanel in 2019.
