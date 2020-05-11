The best dresses in the history of the Cannes film Festival

The Cannes film Festival is one of the largest and most important events in the world of cinema, but also fashion. This year, his 73 edition has been postponed because of the crisis of global health that have been caused by the coronavirus all over the planet. We are considering several possible dates, but what is already certain is that from the 12th to the 23rd of may as planned there will be no stars parading before the cameras of the contest.

For your red carpet and its recognizable stairs have gone to the length of its more than 70 editions great actresses of all eras and styles of cinema, and many of them have left their mark with the dresses they chose. Some gave a lesson of elegance, others opted for surprise, some boosted his side more sensual and there are people who even showed their keys at the time of choose clothes gala for pregnant women.

Since the time of actresses with classic Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot or Elizabeth Taylor to the decades of the 80’s and 90’s with the striking stakes Lady Di, Demi Moore or Sharon Stone. In recent years some of the famous who have left us without words have been Jane Fonda in 2007, Monica Bellucci in 2008, Lupita’nyong or in 2015, Blake Lively in 2016 or Penelope Cruz in the latest edition of 2019, among many others. These are just some examples that you will see in this review the history of the festival. What is your favorite?