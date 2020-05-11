The anger of Kris Jenner with Caitlyn Jenner for the comment that has affected his daughter Kylie

Caitlyn Jenner just unleash a huge controversy, and that is that
as has been stated in the program ‘I’m a
Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’in December you will have 20 grandchildren. Something that makes no sense, because, in principle, and counting
the shoots of their stepchildren, they would be 18 children in total, so that
immediately have jumped the alarms… what Is hinted at the ex of Kris Jenner one of their daughters is
pregnant again?
It is then when all the fingers have begun to point to
Kylie, his youngest daughter, who is already mother of the little Stormi. Although, such and
as it has been assured a source close to the family in Hollywood Lifecould
have been a simple slip on the part of Caitlyn:
“In any case, Kylie laughed at that. You know how it is exactly
his father in that kind of situations. Kylie really loves his father and has
stayed out of the drama with the Jenner and their mother, Kris, to focus on his
own relationship with your father”he explained, demonstrating as well that the young
a businesswoman has taken it with humor.
However, that seems not to have taken all
well is the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner, who according to the source: “He hates
view all wonder if Kylie is pregnant again after the
comments from Caitlyn. Always nervous with Caitlyn, because
accidentally tell you something you do not want to share”.
