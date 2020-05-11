The anger of Kris Jenner with Caitlyn Jenner for the comment that has affected his daughter Kylie

Caitlyn Jenner just unleash a huge controversy, and that is that

as has been stated in the program ‘I’m a

Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’in December you will have 20 grandchildren. Something that makes no sense, because, in principle, and counting

the shoots of their stepchildren, they would be 18 children in total, so that

immediately have jumped the alarms… what Is hinted at the ex of Kris Jenner one of their daughters is

pregnant again?

It is then when all the fingers have begun to point to

Kylie, his youngest daughter, who is already mother of the little Stormi. Although, such and

as it has been assured a source close to the family in Hollywood Lifecould

have been a simple slip on the part of Caitlyn:

“In any case, Kylie laughed at that. You know how it is exactly

his father in that kind of situations. Kylie really loves his father and has

stayed out of the drama with the Jenner and their mother, Kris, to focus on his

own relationship with your father”he explained, demonstrating as well that the young

a businesswoman has taken it with humor.

However, that seems not to have taken all

well is the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner, who according to the source: “He hates

view all wonder if Kylie is pregnant again after the

comments from Caitlyn. Always nervous with Caitlyn, because

accidentally tell you something you do not want to share”.

