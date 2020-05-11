The 10 movies and series more views on Netflix

MADRID, 11 Jul. (CulturaOcio) –

A writer in crisis, professional and personal, the best-kept secrets of Michael Jordana monstrous cruise ship, the explosive action Chris Hemsworth or the confessions of an offender repented.

There is everything for everyone in the top-ten of the series and movies the most viewed Netflix Spain. These are the 10 titles more seen in these moments in the streaming service:

1.- VALERIA

Diana Gomez (Valerie), Silma López (Lola), Paula Malia (Carmen), Teresa Riott (Nerea), Maxi Iglesias (Victor) and Ibrahim Al-Shami (Adrian) are the main protagonists of the series which adapts the novels Elísabet Benavent which premiered on Netflix last Friday, may 8, and that has quickly placed at the top of the rankings.

2.- HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: A VACATION MOSTRUOSAS

The presence of children in the home is felt with the second position in which it is placed the third installment of the saga of animation in which Dracula and his gang live a fun, and very rough, family road trip in a luxury cruise special for monsters.

3.- THE LAST DANCE

This docuserie that launches a chapter-by-week account with previously unpublished material from the career of Michael Jordan and tells the glorious career of the Chicago Bulls in the 90’s. Their latest installment has been focused among other aspects on the filming of the movie of Jordan next to Bugs Bunnythe daffy Duck and other cartoon characters Space Jam.

4.- DEATH SQUAD

Written and directed by Dan Klaus (Dirty Money, The Kill Team), and starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nat Wolff, and Rob Morrowthis drama of war based on real-life testimonies follows in the footsteps of a young soldier who is destined to Afghanistan, where it is fully impacted by the vicious attitude of some members of his platoon and the sergeant who leads them.

5.- PLAYING WITH FIRE

In this reality show of eight deliveries beautiful people and maiden meet & mingle on the shores of paradise. But there is a trap. To win the grand prize of $ 100,000will have to give up sex.

6.- DANGEROUS LIES

Camila Mendes, Jamie Chung, Sasha Alexander star in this thriller in which a caregiver ruined inherits unexpectedly the heritage of their patient. This legacy, full of dark secrets, the trapped in a web of deceit and danger.

7.- THE BLACKLIST

The thriller of espionage created by Jon Bokenkamp and starring James Spader and Megan Boone it has six seasons, a total of 132 chapters, available on Netflix.

8.- TYLER RAKE

Chris Hemsworth stars in this powerful and muscular thriller that follows the steps of a mercenary travels to Bangladesh in order to rescue the child kidnapped from a drug kingpin. Their mission soon becomes a struggle against the clock to survive. A film full of action produced by the brothers Russothe directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

9.- THE HOUSE OF PAPER

More than a month after its launch, the fourth batch of chapters the series follows the adventures of the band of The Professor follow most watched Netflix. Eight new chapters which continues to the blow to the Side of Spain and the war between the robbers and the relentless, and unpredictable, Inspector Alicia Sierra.

10.- THREE METERS ABOVE THE SKY: SERIES

In this series of eight chapters, inspired by the books of Federico Mocciatwo young people from very different origins they fall in love during a summer on the Italian coast of the Adriatic.