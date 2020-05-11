That there was behind the tense training between Darren Cahill and Simona Halep?

Simona Halep and her coach Darren Cahill had a tense training session on the pitch in the Final of the WTA Shenzhen. Coach australian he said to the two times winner of a Grand Slam: “Simona, Simona, look at me.

In the last three games have been a disgrace on the pitch. Come on, you can’t win the game doing what you’ve been doing in the last three games. You have to do it. You could end up with all the energy and full focus or you can continue doing what you have been doing in the last three games and don’t have a chance of winning.

The last three games have been a disgrace in the court, ” Halep said:” Yes, it was a bit of impact for me, but I’m pretty sure that I deserve it because I was not quiet. I changed something in my attitude.

You all know that I am working on that. I was a little upset with myself for having done it. I am sure that what I did upset you ” he admitted that he feels it best:” In reality, I feel that is not practiced much before this tournament.





I’m falling into pieces. Everywhere I have something. It is normal. I hurt my back in Asia. After that, I can’t play at all. In reality I could not move home. I was really happy to have been able to play these three games very hard at the highest level.

In fact, I’m proud of the way I responded to the job this week and the last week. I’m not very happy with the way it was. Again, this tournament is not for me, it’s definitely not for me.

The pitch is too hard for me. But I keep trying. I hope to have another opportunity next year”